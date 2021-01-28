Evercore ISI Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

