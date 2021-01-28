EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVOP. Compass Point restated a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 2,687.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

