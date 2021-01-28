Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.40

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.