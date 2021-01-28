Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 653.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $372.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

