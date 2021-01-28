Exane Derivatives Buys 336 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Shopify were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.9% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

