Exane Derivatives Buys 37,795 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 487.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

