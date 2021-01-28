Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 10,579 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,468,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,415,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.