Exane Derivatives Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

