Exane Derivatives Purchases New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,123 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.