Exane Derivatives Sells 359,968 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,968 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $26.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

