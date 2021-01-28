Exane Derivatives Takes $3.01 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 179,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Vale comprises approximately 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $14,506,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,628,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 318,260 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

