Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 125 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

