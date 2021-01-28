Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 185 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 393.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

