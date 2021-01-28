Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 949 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 855.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

