Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

