Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 1,230 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

