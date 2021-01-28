Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 199.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.90 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

