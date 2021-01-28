Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of LAZR opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

