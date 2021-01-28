Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

RUN stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,745.94 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

