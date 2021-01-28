Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

