Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $65.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

