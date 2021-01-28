F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

FFIV opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

