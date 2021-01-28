Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,239 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

