Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

