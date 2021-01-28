Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Truist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.90.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $271.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.08. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

