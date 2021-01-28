Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $335.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.88.

Shares of FB opened at $276.67 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $788.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,732,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,604,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $438,396,000 after buying an additional 270,556 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 198,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

