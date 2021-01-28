Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.21.

Facebook stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

