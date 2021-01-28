Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $590.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $500.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $389.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.00. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day moving average is $319.49.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.