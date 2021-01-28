Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

FANUY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 400,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,240. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. Fanuc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.