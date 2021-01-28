Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.26

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 297342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.