Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.45. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,857. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

