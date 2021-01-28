Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

DHR stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

