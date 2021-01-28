Farmers Trust Co. Invests $213,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

