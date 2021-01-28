Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,056 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 102,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,650. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

