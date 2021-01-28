Farmers Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.