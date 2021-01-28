Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

ADBE traded up $13.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.58. 92,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

