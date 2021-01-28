Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 66%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS)’s share price traded down 66% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

