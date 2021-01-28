Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,211,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,328.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,449 shares of company stock worth $16,002,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

