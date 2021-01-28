Fatcoin Price Up 14.4% This Week (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

