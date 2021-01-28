Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.26.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,562,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

