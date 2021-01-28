FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

FBK opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after buying an additional 3,264,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in FB Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 185,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.