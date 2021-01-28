Scotiabank Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sector Perform

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.