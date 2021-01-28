Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FERGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

