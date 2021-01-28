Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.44

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.44 and traded as high as $309.20. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $285.60, with a volume of 2,158,510 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

