Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,456. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.