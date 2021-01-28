Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

FITB opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

