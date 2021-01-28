Filecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $147.28 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.88 or 0.00066669 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $147.28 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00333652 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,448,595 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.