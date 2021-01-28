Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA) Shares Up 3.8%

Filta Group Holdings plc (FLTA.L) (LON:FLTA)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). 34,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.76. The firm has a market cap of £29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.31.

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

