Financial Analysis: Nomura (NYSE:NMR) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nomura and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75 Futu 0 0 2 0 3.00

Futu has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 81.86%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Nomura.

Risk and Volatility

Nomura has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 13.00% 8.41% 0.54% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomura and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $17.93 billion 0.91 $2.00 billion $0.62 8.61 Futu $136.28 million 90.85 N/A N/A N/A

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Futu beats Nomura on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2020, this segment operated a network of 128 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services for pension funds and other institutional clients. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

