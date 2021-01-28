Financial Comparison: Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dairy Farm International and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.54 $323.80 million N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dairy Farm International.

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Dairy Farm International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

